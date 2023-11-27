New Game Release “Little Pet Raising – ALife” on Apple Watch

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are excited to announce the start of “Little Pet Raising – ALife ~Little Treasures of Princesses~” on Apple Watch!!

Eve-Sense Inc. (Headquarters: Sumida, Tokyo; CEO: Kosuke Shimizu, hereinafter “our company”) is proud to announce the launch of Little Pet Raising – ALife.

Approximately two months after the release of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, we are about to release a novel application. The game, titled “Little Pet Raising – ALife,” will be released simultaneously in 173 countries around the world. It allows players to raise tiny pets, about 3mm in size, within their Apple Watch, making everyday life a little more enjoyable.

■ Service Launch Date: Scheduled for December 1, 2023 (Friday)

Title: Little Pet Raising – ALife ~Little Treasures of Princesses~

Genre: Classic Pet Raising Game

Supported OS: iPhone and Apple Watch Required

*Member registration is not necessary. If you raise them well, you can enjoy it for free!

App Store here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/little-pet-raising-alife/id6449017801

Visit the ALife official website: https://contents.eve-sense.com/alife/

■ What is Little Pet Raising – ALife ~Little Treasures of Princesses~

This story is set in the faraway, fantastical world called “the continent of Ekria”, where princesses desperately take care of their adorable pets in order to build deep “bonds” with them. Through the magical Apple Watch, princesses can take care of their pets daily, such as playing, feeding and grooming. Some use their own magical powers or even prepare meals from ingredients to feed to their pets to improve their growth. It seems that some princesses aim to have the most wonderful pet than anyone else. So, will you be able to meet your ideal pet in this magical world?

■ Basic Information About the Game

This game requires both an iPhone and an Apple Watch. Start by selecting a pet from your iPhone and add it to your Apple Watch. There are over 170 pets and infinite combinations of cooking methods. When preparing for an adventure, you can activate auxiliary effects by taking a limited number of coins and a princess along with you. By combining three ingredients, you can complete the hidden royal recipe and carry up to two items. Also, since you can have one special equipment, you can easily raise the level of your pet by using it in conjunction with auxiliary effects.

On the Apple Watch side, pets sometimes find treasure chests. Let’s open it.

Also, by flicking the Apple Watch, you can check the status and perform various actions.

Although pets are digital, they are living creatures. Occasionally, you play with them or give them a bath, and if they get dirty, you must clean them. An unsanitary environment can lead to illness, so please be considerate when raising your pet.

■ Pre-Registration Campaign

Upon reaching 1,000 pre-registrations, we will gift a “Zebra” for your pet and 1,000 coins along with a “Magical Clover” for initial use!

Pre-register here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/little-pet-raising-alife/id6449017801

We hope you take this opportunity to try out Little Pet Raising – ALife.

Thank you very much!

Media contact:

SHIMIZU KOUSUKE

Eve-Sense Inc.

Tel: +81 3-5669-0505

Email: e-info@eve-sense.com

Website: https://www.eve-sense.com/