Lucintel Forecasts the Global Weatherproof Television Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global weatherproof television market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential markets. The global weatherproof television market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising urban population, growing disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased interest for sports among audience worldwide.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in weatherproof television market to 2030 by type (below 32 inch size, 40 inch size, 42 inch size, 46 inch size, 47 inch size, 50 inch size, 55 inch size, and above 55 inch size), application (commercial and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, below 32 inch size, 40 inch size, 42 inch size, 46 inch size, 47 inch size, 50 inch size, 55 inch size, and above 55 inch size are the major segments of weatherproof television market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that 50 inch size will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial will remain the larger segment due to rising usage of outdoor tvs in public areas such as amusement parks, national parks, sports stadiums and complexes, open-air and rooftop eateries, and pubs, as well as the increasing popularity of outdoor marketing and advertising campaigns.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Sunbritetv, Miragevision, Seura, Platina, Skyvue, Cinios, Peerless-AV, Oolaa, Luxurite, and Aqualite are the major suppliers in the weatherproof television market.

