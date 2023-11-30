Lucintel Forecasts the Global Transit Station Display Board Market to Reach $177.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global transit station display board market looks promising with opportunities in the railway station, metro station, airport, and bus stand markets. The global transit station display board market is expected to reach an estimated $177.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of digital signage in the transportation industry, heightened attention on intelligent transportation systems, and increasing use of linked devices and internet of things (IoT) technologies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in transit station display board market to 2030 by type (single line display board, multiple display board, platform display board, and TV display board), application (railway stations, metro stations, airports, and bus stands), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single line display board, multiple display board, platform display board, and TV display board are the major segments of transit station display board market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that single-line display board will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it is used in train stations to announce trains’ arrival and departure in a pleasant voice, has the ability to simply follow the bus route is also helpful to the operating team.

Within this market, railway stations will remain the largest segment because in stations, nearly every kind of transit display board system is being used for a variety of functions.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing number of technology developments and record-high investment levels in the region’s network infrastructure development.

Swarco, Ortana, Roctec Technology, Nexcom, Efftronics, Hitachi, Gds Group, Toyo Denki, Toshiba Infrastructure, and Aesys are the major suppliers in the transit station display board market.

