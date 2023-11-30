Lucintel Forecasts Global Network Management Systems Market to Reach $17.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global network management systems market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecom, BFSI, government, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, retail, and media & communication markets. The global network management systems market is expected to reach an estimated $17.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing utilization of networks for the organization’s internal and external operations, and increasing investments in it network infrastructure and ongoing 5G rollouts.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in network management systems market to 2030 by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), enterprise (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), end use industry (IT & telecom, BFSI, government, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation & logistics, retail, media & communication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, solutions and services are the major segments of network management systems market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that services is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

SolarWinds Worldwide, International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom, Riverbed Technology, Cisco Systems, BMC Software, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Paessler , and Viavi Solutions are the major suppliers in the network management systems market.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056