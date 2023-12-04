InnoSoft Group Expands Services to Include Generative AI Development

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — InnoSoft Group, a leading provider of Blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and game development solutions, today announced the expansion of its services to include Generative AI Development. This new offering will enable InnoSoft Group to help clients harness the power of Generative AI to create new products, services, and experiences.

Generative AI is a branch of AI that focuses on the creation of new content, such as images, text, audio, and video. It has the potential to revolutionise a wide range of industries, from healthcare to finance to entertainment.

InnoSoft Group’s Generative AI Development Services will provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Generative Model Development: InnoSoft Group’s team of experienced AI engineers will develop custom Generative AI models tailored to each client’s specific needs.

Data Preparation and Preprocessing: InnoSoft Group will help clients prepare and preprocess their data to ensure that it is suitable for Generative AI model training.

Model Training and Deployment: InnoSoft Group will train and deploy Generative AI models on a variety of platforms, including cloud and edge devices.

Application Development: InnoSoft Group will develop custom applications that leverage Generative AI models to deliver real-world value to clients.

We are excited to expand our services to include Generative AI Development,” said Vishal Sehgal, CEO at InnoSoft Group. “Generative AI has the potential to transform the way businesses operate, and we are committed to helping our clients harness its power to create new and innovative products, services, and experiences.

InnoSoft Group is already working with a number of clients on Generative AI projects. One example is a project with a major healthcare company to develop a Generative AI model that can generate personalised treatment recommendations for patients.

We are confident that our Generative AI Development Services will be a valuable resource for our clients,” said Vishal. “We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality AI solutions, and we are excited to see how Generative AI can help them achieve their business goals.

About InnoSoft Group

InnoSoft Group is a leading provider of development solutions in multiple domains, including 2D,3D Game development, Blockchain, AR/VR, Card and Board games and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The company offers a wide range of AI services, including Generative AI Development, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing. InnoSoft Group has a proven track record of success in helping clients achieve their business goals through AI.

Contact: 9589699997

Name: Innosoft Group Pvt. Ltd

Email: inquiry@innosoft-group.com