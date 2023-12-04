Melbourne Flood Master Announces Respond Within 1 Hour Of Receiving The Call For Flood Damage Restoration in Coburg

Coburg, Australia, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, the leading flood damage restoration company in Coburg, announced today that they now respond within 1 hour of receiving a call for flood damage restoration services. The company aims to minimize damage and restore properties to their original condition as quickly as possible.

“When there is flooding, time is of the essence,” said, owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “We understand how stressful and upsetting flood damage can be. Our team of highly trained technicians is on call 24/7 to respond to flood emergencies in Coburg. We will dispatch our crew within 1 hour of receiving a call to begin extracting water, drying and dehumidifying the property, and restoring any damaged areas.

Melbourne Flood Master technicians are fully licensed and trained in water damage restoration. They use state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques to restore residential and commercial properties. Services include water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and rebuilding/restoration of floors, walls, and other property.

Melbourne Flood Master has served the Coburg community for over 25 years. In addition to their fast response time, the company is known for:

•A highly trained, certified staff with experience in all types of flood damage restoration.

•State-of-the-art equipment for water extraction, drying, and dehumidification.

•Care for contents and personal belongings. The team carefully packs up and cleans items affected by flood damage.

Working closely with insurance companies. Melbourne Flood Master handles the entire insurance claim process for clients from start to finish.

A commitment to health, safety and customer satisfaction. Melbourne Flood Master meets all industry standards and is certified by the International Insurance Code Council (IICRC) and licensed.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master provides 24/7 emergency flood damage restoration services in Coburg. Their team of certified technicians responds within 1 hour to assess damage, extract water, dry and dehumidify properties, and restore damage from flooding, water leaks, sewage spills, and mold outbreaks. Melbourne Flood Master works with all insurance companies and handles the entire claim process for clients. For more information, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.​

