Lucintel Forecasts Global Microelectronics Market to Reach $806.9 million by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global microelectronics market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace and defense, medical, construction, and automotive markets. The global microelectronics market is expected to reach an estimated $806.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market is that IoT is being adopted more widely across several sectors., the usage of microelectronics devices is rising and applications expanding in the automotive, electronic, and construction sectors due to its low cost.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in microelectronics market to 2030 by type (transistors, capacitors, inductors,resistors, and insulators), software & algorithm (behavioral and proactive), product (lighting control, security and access control, entertainment control, HVAC control, and other), end use industry (aerospace and defense, medical, construction, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, transistors, capacitors, inductors, resistors, and insulators are the major segments of microelectronics market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that transistors is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll Rand, Schneider Electric, Acuity Brands, ADT Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, and Cisco Systems are the major suppliers in the microelectronics market.

