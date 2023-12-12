Future Electronics wins 2023 Outstanding International Branded Distributor Award

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is proud to have been awarded the Outstanding International Branded Distributor for 2023 at the Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards in Shenzen, China.

This prestigious award is selected by a panel of judges and industry professionals from Asia, North America, and Europe as well as an online vote. Future Electronics is extremely proud of the hard work of its teams throughout 2023, allowing the Company to stand out as a partner and distributor of choice.

“Future Electronics is committed to meeting the growing design needs and industry innovation challenges of our customers with a comprehensive approach, including Demand Creation,” said Charles Tan, Managing Director at Future Electronics China. “We have received recognition from renowned semiconductor suppliers and various customers both domestically and internationally. I would like to express our appreciation to the organizer of this award and to our partners in the industry for your recognition of our service. We will continue to invest in the mass market and serve a wide range of customers in China, with high-level supply chain services and advanced engineering capabilities,” Charles stated at the awards ceremony.

The highly respected Global Electronic Component Distributor Awards was established in 2001. The organization aims to recognize outstanding distributors that support the development of the electronics industry.

Future Electronics is delighted to have stood out from the competition and won the award.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

