Future Electronics Celebrates Todd Wheeler’s 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The company recently celebrated Todd Wheeler, who reached his 25-year milestone service anniversary this year.

Todd joined Future Electronics as a Strategic Account Manager in Portland, Oregon, in 1998. In his 25 years with Future Electronics, he has remained a consistent branch leader in demand creation metrics and sales – a stellar achievement!

“Todd has been a great team member and resource for us. His comprehensive understanding of demand creation and the Future Electronics system is amongst the best I’ve seen. He has the respect of both internal and external customers and can be counted on as a true professional and representative of our company. Todd is a great friend, confidant, and team member for all of us here in Portland. Congrats on 25 years, Todd!” said his manager, Jeff Hilden.

Outside of work, Todd has many interests including playing table tennis, fitness, reading, and international travel. “I love watching NFL games, Go Raiders!, and spending time in nature whether it’s hiking, organic gardening, or birdwatching. I also enjoy playing frisbee and vegan cooking,” says Todd. “I am proud to have coached the girls’ competitive soccer club for eight seasons with only three losses, as well as the elementary and middle school girls’ competitive basketball teams”.

Todd stated: “I have truly enjoyed working with the Future Electronics teams in Portland and Montreal. It has been a wonderful journey – and it’s not over yet!”

Future Electronics is extremely proud of Todd for his dedication and accomplishments. The company thanks and celebrates him for 25 years of service and wishes Todd many more successful years.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com