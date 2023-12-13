#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, England!: A Children’s Book Travel Detective Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8

(Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 1)

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, England!: A Children’s Book Travel Detective Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 1), which was pre-released Tuesday, November 16th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and achieved #1 International Bestseller in FOUR categories in the US, CA & AU. Including Children's Central & South America Books, Children's Customs & Traditions, in the US. Children's Explore Latin America and Social Science Books in AU. The book also hit NINE #1 Hot New Release categories in FOUR countries including the US, UK, CA, and AU.

Ekaterina Otiko’s enchanting creation, “Hello, England!: A Children’s Book Travel Detective Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8” featuring the endearing Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, has achieved remarkable success, soaring to the #1 bestseller spot on Amazon in three countries. With its enthralling narrative and colorful images, this book—the first in the “Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters” series—has enchanted young readers as well as their parents. Otiko’s distinct fusion of humor, adventure, and cultural inquiry has struck a deep chord with readers, transforming “Hello, World!” from a book into a portal to an imaginative and educational universe. This accomplishment demonstrates Otiko’s skill at telling tales that enthrall young readers and foster a love of reading and discovery.

This holiday season, author Ekaterina Otiko is spreading joy and the love of reading by donating copies of her popular children’s book, “Hello, England!: A Children’s Book Travel Detective Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8” to women and children’s shelters across California. Aware of the calming and inspirational effects of stories, Otiko’s kind project attempts to make the holidays more enjoyable for people staying in shelters by offering a sense of adventure and escape via the endearing misadventures of Sophie and Stephie, the Travel Sisters. This good act is a reflection of Otiko’s desire to not only share her literary works but also to have a beneficial influence on the community, particularly during the holiday season when kindness and generosity are most valued.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Dive into a captivating English adventure with “Hello, England: A Children’s Book Travel Detective Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8.” Join the beloved Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, on a thrilling quest across England to uncover the royals’ greatest jewels. This book, perfect for young detectives and explorers, combines humor, warmth, and a touch of mystery to spark a lifelong interest in travel and history.

Here’s what your child will gain from this journey:

Unleash their inner detective with a story that encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Embark on a virtual tour of England’s iconic landmarks, from Big Ben to Stonehenge, fostering a love for travel and culture.

Experience joy and laughter through Sophie and Stephie’s entertaining narrative, nurturing a positive association with reading.

This book is more than just a story; it’s a proven tool for enriching your child’s mind and imagination. Backed by parents and educators, “Hello, England!” is an exciting escapade that has been read and loved by children around the globe.

This book is more than just a story; it's a proven tool for enriching your child's mind and imagination. Backed by parents and educators, "Hello, England!" is an exciting escapade that has been read and loved by children around the globe.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

