Melbourne Flood Master Announces 24/7 Emergency Flood Damage Restoration Services in Lynbrook

Lynbrook, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leading flood damage restoration company in Lynbrook, Australia, announced today that it is offering 24/7 emergency flood damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties in Lynbrook. The company provides the fastest response times and uses state-of-the-art equipment and proven techniques to restore any property to its pre-loss condition.

“When a flood hits, immediate action is critical to minimizing damage and health hazards,” said owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “Our IICRC-certified technicians are on call 24/7 and can respond within 1 hour to start the restoration process right away using advanced drying and dehumidification equipment.

The company offers a full range of flood damage restoration services, including:

•Water extraction to remove standing water from floors, carpets, walls and other surfaces. Powerful truck-mounted extraction equipment is used for large-scale water removal.

•Structural drying to eliminate trapped moisture using specialized drying equipment like air movers, dehumidifiers and heaters. Moisture meters are used to monitor progress.

•Carpet and underlay removal and replacement if necessary. Carpets and underlays are properly dried, cleaned and deodorized or removed and replaced.

Mold remediation to remove any mold growth and prevent future mold. Professional cleaning and biocides are used.•Content cleaning and restoration to salvage valuable items. Contents are dried, cleaned or removed for restoration by Melbourne Flood Master’s partner companies.

Odor removal using industrial air scrubbers, thermal fogging and other treatments.•Reconstruction services to repair any structural or cosmetic damage from flooding. Melbourne Flood Master works with trusted contractors to return properties to pre-loss condition.

Melbourne Flood Master’s technicians are highly trained, certified and equipped to handle flood damage restoration for any residential or commercial property in Lynbrook. 24/7 emergency service and a commitment to total customer satisfaction set Melbourne Flood Master apart. For flood damage in Lynbrook, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.

