Adelaide Flood Master Announces Deployment Of In-House Staff – IICRC Certified Skilled Experts For Water Damage Restoration in Waterfall Gully

Waterfall Gully, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a leader in emergency water damage restoration in Waterfall Gully, announced today that it has deployed its in-house team of IICRC-certified technicians to provide prompt, professional flood damage mitigation services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company offers emergency response for residential and commercial properties in Waterfall Gully.

“When flood damage occurs, time is of the essence to prevent further damage and restore the property,” said owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “Our IICRC-certified technicians have the proper training, experience and equipment to respond quickly and professionally to any flood emergency in Waterfall Gully.

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is the industry’s most recognized certification for water damage restoration technicians. Adelaide Flood Master technicians have completed extensive coursework and training on structural drying, water extraction, mold mitigation, sanitization, and other critical services required during a flood emergency. They are equipped with commercial-grade equipment such as air movers, dehumidifiers, suction pumps, and more to properly mitigate flood damage.

Adelaide Flood Master provides the following 24/7 emergency flood damage restoration services in Waterfall Gully:

•Water Extraction – Remove standing water and excess moisture from floors, carpets, walls and other surfaces.

•Structural Drying – Set up drying equipment to fully dry all affected areas of the property. Monitor and adjust as needed.

Mold Mitigation – Treat any areas where mold growth is a concern and work to prevent further mold damage.

Contents Cleaning – Clean, sanitize and restore personal belongings and other contents damaged by flood waters. Move and store contents as needed during restoration.

Temporary Repairs – Make any necessary temporary repairs to walls, floors, windows or the roof to prevent further water damage until permanent repairs can be made.

Insurance Assistance – Work directly with homeowner’s or commercial insurance providers to properly assess the damage, determine coverage and process claims.

About Adelaide Flood Master

Adelaide Flood Master offers prompt, affordable emergency restoration services in Waterfall Gully. Our IICRC-certified technicians are available 24/7 to respond to your water damage emergency with speed and professionalism. We service both residential and commercial properties and offer competitive rates as well as insurance assistance. For emergency flood damage services, call Adelaide Flood Master at (+61) 400949954 or visit website.​

