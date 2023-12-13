Stretch Zone East Cobb Partners with Simple Needs, GA for Holiday Toy Drive

MARIETTA, GA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — In the spirit of giving, Stretch Zone East Cobb announces its first holiday toy drive, in support of Simple Needs, GA. The toy drive aims to spread joy to children in need throughout Cobb County. The drive kicked off on November 20 and will run through December 9, 2023.

As the holiday season approaches, Stretch Zone East Cobb is calling on neighbors, friends, and patrons to join hands in making a difference in the lives of less fortunate children. The goal is to collect a diverse array of new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. As a thank you for donations, Stretch Zone East Cobb is offering one free stretch in exchange for a toy with a limit of two stretches per customer with a new or existing contract.

“Many of the families referred to us by school social workers and others have missed out on other local holiday programs because of unforeseen circumstances,” explains Brenda Rhodes, founder. “We want them to experience the spirit of Christmas just the same. In 2022, SNGA supplied Christmas gifts to about 300 Cobb County kids from over 100 families.”

Kelly Boatright, Owner of Stretch Zone East Cobb, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Simple Needs, GA is doing a great work in our community. Our Holiday Toy Drive in support of Simple Needs is more than just collecting toys; it’s about creating magical moments for children and families who may be facing challenges this holiday season. It’s a testament to the generosity and compassion of our community.”

Items requested include:

Gift cards

Amazon Fire tablets and cases

Bath & Body Works products

Old Spice or Dove for Men bath sets

Art, drawing and watercolor paper/pads

African American baby dolls and accessories

Hot Wheels tracks

Legos

VTech and Leapfrog educational toys

Bike helmets

Fisher Price play sets

Board games and card games

Gloves, mittens, hats and scarves (adult and older teen sizes)

Participants can drop off their donations at the Stretch Zone East Cobb studio, located at 4371 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062. Every toy donated will play a role in brightening a child’s holiday season.

“It was indescribable to see my children have an incredible Christmas, when I had no way to provide anything for them other than the roof over their heads. Simple Needs went above and beyond,” said one parent whose children received gifts last year. “I don’t have a way to put into words how much that meant to my family.”

Boatright added, “We invite everyone to be a part of this heartwarming tradition. Together, let’s make this holiday season memorable for every child in our community.”

For more information, including drop-off locations and ways to contribute, please email eastcobb@stretchzone.com or call (770) 282-7941.

About Simple Needs, GA

Simple Needs, GA is a Cobb County-based organization with a mission to meet the simple needs of children, people experiencing homelessness, and others in need, while inspiring our community to do the same. While agencies focused on these vulnerable populations are doing great work, most focus on the basic needs of food, clothing, shelter and job training. SNGA seeks to “fill in the gaps” by meeting other unmet, but important, needs. It is in these simple acts—bringing a tent to a person living in the woods, or providing birthday gifts to a homeless child—that SNGA helps connect people with the services that can improve their lives.

About Stretch Zone East Cobb

Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night’s rest. Clients are welcomed into the Stretch Zone by certified practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information, visit www.stretchzone.com/locations/east-cobb.

Contact:

Kelly Boatright

Owner, Stretch Zone East Cobb

eastcobb@stretchzone.com

www.stretchzone.com/locations/east-cobb