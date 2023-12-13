Heatmasters Heating & Cooling Introduces Masters Maintenance Program, a Revolutionary HVAC Service in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Heatmasters Heating & Cooling has been a stalwart HVAC contractor since 1950, earning the community’s trust with seven decades of exceptional heating and air conditioning services. Now, Heatmasters Heating & Cooling proudly presents the Masters Maintenance Program, a groundbreaking initiative that sets new HVAC maintenance and customer care standards.

Committed to excellence, Heatmasters Heating & Cooling ensures its technicians stay at the forefront of the industry, undergoing year-round training to be true masters in the homes they serve. The Masters Maintenance Program reflects Heatmasters Heating & Cooling dedication to providing top-notch services for furnaces, boilers, air conditioners, heat pumps, and mini-split systems.

The program offers various benefits, making it a first-of-its-kind offering in Chicago. Subscribers enjoy an exclusive 30 percent discount on all parts and labor, with plans starting as low as $9.99 per month. The package covers a furnace and AC tune-up, ensuring comprehensive inspections, adjustments, and maintenance to prolong equipment life and enhance efficiency.

The Masters Maintenance Program offers subscribers exclusive benefits, including a 30 percent discount on all parts and labor, ensuring significant repair savings. With no overtime charges for emergency repairs, peace of mind is guaranteed. Loyalty is rewarded with a $25 annual credit, and subscribers can extend the benefits to friends and family with a 30 percent discount. The program also ensures longer equipment life, priority scheduling, multi-point inspections, pre-scheduled service appointments, and an extended parts warranty of five years.

For more information on the Masters Maintenance Program and its exclusive benefits, visit the Heatmasters Heating & Cooling website.

About Heatmasters Heating & Cooling: Heatmasters Heating & Cooling has been a trusted HVAC contractor in Chicago since 1950, offering reliable heating and air conditioning services. With a legacy of excellence, Heatmasters Heating & Cooling continues to set industry standards with innovative solutions and top-notch customer care.

