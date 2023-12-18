Melbourne Flood Master Announces Quickest Response For Flood Damage Restoration Services in Sandhurst

Sandhurst, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, a leading flood damage restoration company in Sandhurst, announced today that it provides the quickest response times for flood damage. With over 15 years of experience and highly trained technicians available 24/7, Melbourne Flood Master is equipped to handle any residential or commercial flood damage situation.

“When flooding strikes, time is of the essence to prevent damage from worsening,” said CEO, owner of Melbourne Flood Master. “Our technicians are on call around the clock and can respond within 1 hour to assess the situation, start water extraction to prevent mold growth, and begin restoring the property.

Melbourne Flood Master technicians are certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), the industry’s most recognized body for certifying water damage restoration technicians. With state-of-the-art equipment and proven restoration processes, Melbourne Flood Master is able to fully restore flood-damaged properties, including other services.

Some of the services Melbourne Flood Master provides for flood damage include:

•Water extraction and drying to prevent the growth of mold and mildew

•Cleaning and sanitizing of walls, floors, carpets, upholstery and HVAC systems

•Structural drying and dehumidification

•Temporary power and climate control installation

•Pack-out, inventory and storage of undamaged contents

•Reconstruction and general contracting services to restore the property

“When disaster strikes, we want Sandhurst homeowners and business owners to know that Melbourne Flood Master has the experience, training and resources to handle any flood damage emergency quickly and efficiently,” said CEO. “Our goal is to restore properties to pre-loss condition as fast as possible while providing superior customer service every step of the way.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master provides reliable water and flood damage restoration services in Sandhurst. For more information, call +61 481 971 183 or visit website.​

PR Contact Name- Melbourne Flood Master

Phone Number- +61 481 971 183

Email- gsbcleaners@gmail.com

Kindly visit the website of Melbourne Flood Master for more information on their best-in-class Flood damage restoration in Sandhurst.