Adelaide Flood Master Introduced IICRC-Certified Technicians To Use State-of-the-Art Equipment for Water Damage Restoration

Adelaide, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, We are premier water damage restoration company Adelaide, announced today that its technicians are now IICRC-certified to provide the fastest, most effective water damage restoration services in the Adelaide area. The IICRC (Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification) is the leading certifying body for the cleaning and restoration industry. With IICRC-certified technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, Adelaide Flood Master is equipped to handle any residential or commercial water damage emergency.

“Water damage can be devastating, but the faster we can respond, the more of the structure and contents we can save,” said owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “Our IICRC-certified technicians have the training and expertise to assess the situation quickly, determine the appropriate restoration solutions, and get to work right away to dry and repair the damage.

Adelaide Flood Master’s water damage restoration process begins with a thorough inspection to determine the source and severity of the damage. Technicians then extract standing water, dry and dehumidify the space, clean and sanitize the area, and make any necessary structural repairs. Adelaide Flood Master is a fully licensed and insured company, and provides water damage restoration services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“When disaster strikes, every second counts,” CEO said. “Our IICRC-certified technicians are equipped with state-of-the-art pumps, dehumidifiers, air movers and other equipment so we can respond immediately and work quickly to minimize damage. We have built a reputation of excellence by providing fast, high-quality water damage restoration services to both residential and commercial clients throughout the Adelaide area.

Don’t wait until disaster strikes – contact Adelaide Flood Master today to discuss a customized water damage response plan. Our IICRC-certified technicians provide the fastest, most effective water damage restoration services in Adelaide. Call us 24 hours a day for a prompt response.

About Adelaide Flood Master

Adelaide Flood Master has built a reputation of excellence by providing certified technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, and 24-hour emergency water damage restoration services for both residential and commercial clients in the Adelaide area.​

