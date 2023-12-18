Adelaide Flood Master Announces Utilization Of Industrial-Grade Equipment For Flood Damage Restoration In St Georges

St Georges, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Adelaide Flood Master, a leading emergency flood damage restoration company serving St Georges for over 20 years, announced today its utilization of powerful industrial equipment to restore residential and commercial properties after water damage events. With its fleet of high-powered pumps, extractors, dehumidifiers, and other professional-grade equipment, Adelaide Flood Master has the capabilities to respond quickly and effectively to flood damage restoration in St Georges of any size.

“When there’s water damage, time is of the essence,” said co-owner of Adelaide Flood Master. “Our team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond immediately to flood events in St Georges. And we bring our heavy-duty equipment to pump out water, extract moisture, and begin the drying and restoration process as fast as possible to minimize damage and disruption.

Adelaide Flood Master’s equipment includes truck-mounted extraction units that can remove thousands of liters of water per hour from flooded properties. Their arsenal of air movers, dehumidifiers, and drying equipment speeds up the evaporation of moisture from walls, floors, carpets, and other surfaces. For large-scale commercial flood damage, Adelaide Flood Master deploys non-toxic anti-microbial treatments to prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

With over two decades of experience in water damage restoration, Adelaide Flood Master has helped hundreds of homeowners and business owners in St Georges recover from floods. Their highly trained technicians are experts in water removal, structural drying, and rebuilding damaged property. Adelaide Flood Master is also fully insured and certified in water damage restoration.

“When disaster strikes, we want the St Georges community to know we’re here to help,” said CEO “Our industrial pumps, extractors and drying equipment, combined with our experience and expertise, allow us to tackle any flood damage emergency quickly and get people back into their homes or businesses.

About Adelaide Flood Master

Adelaide Flood Master has provided emergency flood damage restoration services in St Georges for over 20 years. Their team of qualified specialists is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond quickly and effectively to your crisis. With a fleet of high-powered equipment and over two decades of experience, Adelaide Flood Master has the capabilities to handle any residential or commercial flood damage emergency. For more information, call +61) 400949954 or visit website.​

