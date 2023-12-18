Melbourne Flood Master Pioneers Smart Technology For Flood Damage Restoration Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Melbourne Flood Master, We are leading flood damage restoration company Melbourne, today announced the launch of water extractor an innovative smart technology platform designed to streamline the flood damage restoration process. The new technology leverages IoT sensors and cloud-based software to provide property owners real-time updates and insights into the restoration of their homes and businesses.

“We founded Melbourne Flood Master with the goal of providing Melbourne property owners the most advanced and efficient flood damage restoration services,” said CEO of Melbourne Flood Master. “Our new smart technology solution is a game changer that will give customers complete transparency and control over the restoration of their properties during what is often an extremely stressful situation.

It solution uses wireless sensors placed throughout the property to monitor temperature, humidity, and moisture levels during the drying and dehumidification process. The data from the sensors is transmitted to the cloud where Melbourne Flood Master’s team of certified restoration specialists monitor progress and make any necessary adjustments to equipment or the restoration plan. Customers are provided access to a mobile app and online dashboard with real-time data and reports on the status of their restoration project.

“By leveraging the latest technologies, we are able to provide a level of precision and responsiveness previously unavailable in the flood damage restoration industry,” said CEO, Melbourne Flood Master’s Chief Technology Officer. “Our customers can have confidence knowing their property is in expert hands and see firsthand how we are working to minimize damage, reduce losses, and restore their property as quickly as possible.

Melbourne Flood Master’s flood damage restoration specialists are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to residential and commercial flood emergencies across Melbourne. The company is certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and provides free estimates for all services. For more information, visit melbournefloodmaster.com.au or call 1300 123 456.

About Melbourne Flood Master

Melbourne Flood Master provides certified flood damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties across Melbourne. Our IICRC-certified technicians utilize state-of-the-art equipment and proven restoration processes to minimize losses and restore flood-damaged structures. Melbourne Flood Master is available 24/7 for emergency response and works directly with all insurance providers. For more information, visit melbournefloodmaster.com.au.​

