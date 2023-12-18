Acorn PLMS Launches First-of-its-Kind Capability Building Course to Challenge Traditional Organizational Development

VANCOUVER, Canada, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Acorn Performance Learning Management System, a trailblazer in the learning and performance industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its ground-breaking online capability building course, Capability Building Fundamentals. Capability Building Fundamentals is a comprehensive e-learning program designed to elevate organizational performance by offering L&D professionals the foundation to effectively build strategic capabilities in their organizations.

Capability Building Fundamentals teaches crucial tasks in capability-building for HR, L&D, organizational development and organizational effectiveness professionals to enable better corporate learning leading to performance impact. It guides learners through capability discovery and how to define core capabilities, to capability assessment and gap analyses, and finally to progress tracking and effective reporting. Once completed, learners become certified capability builders.

“We’re proud to release our Capability Building Fundamental online course out into world,” said Blake Proberts, Co-Founder and CEO of Acorn. “Our mission is to revolutionize the way organizations learn and perform, by enabling professionals to codify and operationalize capabilities to improve organizational efficiency.”

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the modern workplace, this innovative course is poised to impact the way learning and professional development is carried out. It’s designed to equip learning and performance professionals with the skills needed to facilitate capability development in their organizations and drive business efficiency.

Capability Building Fundamentals online course is available now at no cost. For more information on the course, visit [https://acorn.works/capability-building-course].

About Acorn Performance Learning Management System

Acorn Performance LMS (PLMS) is a dynamic AI-powered platform for learning experiences synchronized to business performance. Corporate learning is broken. Acorn is the antidote. It’s the only solution that guides learners step by step to master the specific capabilities of their roles that accelerate organizational performance. Impact, not overload. For more information about Acorn Performance Learning Management System and to explore its features, please visit [www.acorn.works].

