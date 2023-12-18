Connecta Freight Network Celebrates SHIFTCO SHIPPING (India) for Winning “End-To-End Logistics Solution Provider of the Year” Award 2023

Essex, UK, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Connecta Freight Network, a global logistics and freight forwarding alliance, is proud to announce that its esteemed partner, SHIFTCO SHIPPING & LOGISTICS, based in India and Sri Lanka, has been honored with the prestigious “End-To-End Logistics Solution Provider of the Year” Award 2023. The recognition was conferred upon SHIFTCO at the 4th Edition of the South East Air Cargo Conclave & Awards 2023, held at Hotel Trident in Chennai on December 7th.

The South East Air Cargo Conclave & Awards, organized by Exim India, brought together leading cargo-handling airports, domestic and international airlines, and industry experts for a comprehensive discussion on various aspects of air cargo transportation. The event serves as a significant platform to celebrate excellence within the sector.

SHIFTCO SHIPPING & LOGISTICS stood out as the ultimate winner in the “End-To-End Logistics Solution Provider of the Year (Air Cargo)” category, excelling in critical criteria set for the award. These criteria included Custom Performance, growth in Bill of Entry (B/E) and Shipping Bill (S/B) filings, Year-on-Year Growth, Customer Satisfaction, and Innovation in Customs-related activities.

The entire team at SHIFTCO has demonstrated exceptional dedication and proficiency in the logistics sector, earning this accolade through their remarkable achievements. The award is a testament to SHIFTCO’s commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions.

Connecta Freight Network congratulates SHIFTCO SHIPPING & LOGISTICS for this well-deserved recognition. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting the highest industry standards make them valuable partners within the Connecta network.

For more information about SHIFTCO SHIPPING & LOGISTICS and their award-winning logistics solutions, please visit http://www.shiftcoship.com/.

About Connecta Freight Network:

Connecta Freight Network is a global alliance of independent freight forwarders and logistics companies providing reliable and efficient transportation solutions worldwide. With a commitment to collaboration and excellence, Connecta connects businesses with a trusted freight network to ensure seamless logistics and supply chain services.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

29A Crown Street

Brentwood, Essex CM14 4BA

United Kingdom

Website: https://www.connecta-network.com/

Email: info@connecta-network.com

Phone: +44 1277 800047