Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. Clinches Prestigious “Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year” Award at ET MSME Awards 2023

Jodhpur, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Johari Digital Healthcare Limited, a leading medical device manufacturing company, has been conferred with the esteemed “Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year” award at the ET MSME Awards 2023. The award ceremony, held in New Delhi, recognized outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for their exceptional contributions to the economy, marked by significant achievements in business growth, market performance, job creation, and impactful socio-economic initiatives.

The Grand Finale and Felicitation Ceremony, which took place earlier today, brought together industry leaders, key stakeholders, and notable dignitaries, including Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisation. The event was attended by delegates and diplomats from the embassies of Cuba, Mongolia, Peru, Chile, and Mexico.

The ET MSME Awards 2023 celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit and remarkable accomplishments of India’s MSMEs, considered the backbone of the nation’s economy. Distinguished speakers and dignitaries lauded the resilience and strength inherent within the Indian MSME sector, acknowledging its vast potential.

Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd. stood out among the winners, securing the title of “Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year. “This recognition underscores the company’s excellence in manufacturing and design & development capabilities in MedTech solutions.

Mr. Dhanesh Jangid & Mr. Saket Vaishnav from Johari Digital Healthcare Ltd., expressed gratitude for the prestigious award, stating, “We are honored to receive the ‘Pharmaceutical & Healthcare MSME of the Year’ award at the ET MSME Awards 2023. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and the overall advancement of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector.”

The ET MSME Awards 2023 reaffirm India’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for MSMEs, furthering the nation’s vision of achieving developed nation status by 2047.