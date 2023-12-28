Redpoint Tempe – A New Era of Student Living Near Arizona State University

Tempe, Arizona, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tempe is redefining student living by offering off-campus apartments near Arizona State University (ASU) with its unique blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Catering to those who crave something beyond the ordinary, Redpoint Tempe offers an exceptional living experience that’s just minutes from the ASU campus but miles from the conventional.

Nestled in a serene location, Redpoint Tempe presents a variety of spacious two and three-story cottages and townhomes. These living spaces are designed to offer students a balance of luxury and practicality. Each unit features amenities such as hardwood-style floors, in-unit laundry, private bedroom-bathroom suites, walk-in closets, front and back porches, granite countertops, high-speed internet, and electronic locks.

Understanding the importance of community and relaxation, Redpoint Tempe features larger floorplans with bigger porches and patios, promoting a ‘front porch living’ experience. With this approach, residents are more likely to talk to one another, thereby creating a welcoming environment for everyone. The pet-friendly policy ensures that students can bring along their beloved pets, making Redpoint a true home away from home.

For more information about Redpoint Tempe, please visit their website or call the leasing office at (602) 783-1100.

About Redpoint Tempe: Redpoint Tempe stands as a testament to innovative student living. Offering an array of top-tier amenities and spacious living options, it’s a lifestyle choice for those seeking to combine academic life with a rich, fulfilling residential experience. Redpoint Tempe is more than a place to stay; it’s the go-to spot for students looking for optimal off-campus living, thanks to its focus on community, comfort, and convenience.

