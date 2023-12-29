1 NATIONAL BESTSELLER “THE GENEROSITY MINDSET” BY JOHN RAY

ATLANTA, GA, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Author John Ray joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, The Generosity Mindset: A Journey to Business Success by Raising Your Confidence, Value, and Prices, which was pre-released Wednesday, December 6th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

In “The Generosity Mindset: A Journey to Business Success by Raising Your Confidence, Value, and Prices,” John Ray revolutionizes how professionals in diverse fields, from consulting to legal services, perceive and price their value. With expertise as a pricing consultant and podcast host, Ray’s book challenges traditional approaches, emphasizing personal experience and client relationships over technical skills. His Generosity Mindset Method empowers readers to understand their unique value as seen by their ideal clients, transforming their pricing strategies. This book is a must-read for service providers seeking to elevate their work and earnings by embracing a mindset that rewards both themselves and their clients. Discover the key to business success and get your copy of John Ray’s new book today.

If you are a professional services provider, your goal is to do transformative work for clients you love working with and get paid commensurate with the value you deliver to those clients. While negative mindsets can inhibit your growth, adopting a different mindset, the Generosity Mindset, can replace those self-limiting beliefs. The Generosity Mindset enables you to diagnose and communicate the value you deliver to clients and, in turn, more effectively price to receive a portion of that value.

Whether you’re a consultant, coach, marketing or branding professional, business advisor, attorney, CPA, or work in virtually any other professional services discipline, your content and technical expertise are not proprietary. What’s unique, though, is your experience and how you synthesize and deliver your knowledge. What’s special is your demeanor or the way you deal with your best-fit clients. What’s invaluable is how you deliver great value by guiding people through massive changes in their personal lives and in their businesses that bring them to a place they never thought possible.

The combination of all these elements is quite different for you compared to any other service provider in your industry. Therein lies your value, but it’s not the value you see. It’s the value your best-fit customers see in you.

If pricing your value feels uncomfortable or unfamiliar to you, this book will teach you why putting a price on the value your clients perceive and identify serves both them and you, and you’ll learn the factors involved in getting your price right.

After a three-decade career in investment management, investment banking, and strategic advisory, John Ray formed Ray Business Advisors, a business advisory practice, in 2013. John’s services include advising solopreneur and small professional services firms on their value, their positioning and business development, and their pricing. His clients are professionals who are selling their expertise, such as consultants, coaches, attorneys, CPAs, accountants and bookkeepers, marketing professionals, and other professional services practitioners.

In his other business, John is a show host and producer and owns the North Fulton (Georgia) studio of Business RadioX®. John and his team specialize in working with B2B professionals to create and conduct their own podcast using The Generosity Mindset Method: building and deepening relationships in a non-salesy way which translates into revenue for their business.

John is the host of North Fulton Business Radio and The Price and Value Journey. North Fulton Business Radio, the longest-running podcast in the North Fulton region of Georgia, features a wide range of business and community leaders. The Price and Value Journey is devoted to solo and small firm professional services providers and covers issues such as pricing, value, and business development. John has hosted and/or produced over 2,200 podcast episodes.

John and his wife, Dr. Monica Ray, a dedicated teacher with twenty-eight years in education, are grateful for their blended family of five children, five grandchildren, and five pets.

John is a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta.

