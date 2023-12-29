Future Electronics Prioritizes Employee Health and Safety with CPR Certifications and Automated External Defibrillators

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has always prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of its people. Recently, Future Electronics has enhanced its life-saving measures at the Montreal Headquarters.

Future Electronics Montreal now has three Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) strategically located around the building. AEDs can be life-saving devices, and having easy access to these machines is key in an emergency requiring CPR.

All Future Electronics security staff are certified to administer CPR. Future Electronics Montreal has employees and managers who are CPR-certified as well. Recently, 16 more employees have been trained and certified to administer the potentially life-saving care.

CPR-certified employees can be recognized by a red nameplate at their desk or cubicle. This makes them easily identifiable in an emergency, should they need to perform CPR or use the AED.

Future Electronics prioritizes the well-being of its employees as a fundamental principle. Being organized and prepared for emergency situations brings peace of mind to all.

