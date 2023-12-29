Embark on an Exquisite Culinary Journey at The Dynasty, Canterbury League Club

Belmore, Australia, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury League Club proudly presents The Dynasty, an unrivaled Asian dining experience that has firmly established itself as one of Sydney’s finest culinary destinations. Nestled within the heart of Canterbury League Club, The Dynasty invites patrons to embark on a culinary journey that seamlessly blends tradition, innovation, and visual splendor.

Architectural Marvels Transcend Dining Expectations

The Dynasty at Canterbury League Club is more than just a dining venue; it is an architectural masterpiece that captivates the senses. Adorned with Pagoda-style timbers, a bamboo curtain roof, dramatic artworks, and a meandering watercourse, The Dynasty creates an ambiance that transports diners to a realm of unparalleled elegance. The ingenious design imparts the illusion of dining on a tranquil lake, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the overall experience.

Exquisite Dining Hours to Suit Every Palate

The Dynasty caters to discerning diners throughout the week, offering an exquisite array of Asian delicacies during both lunch and dinner hours.

Lunch Hours:

Tuesday to Friday: 11 am – 3 pm

Saturday to Sunday: 10 am – 3 pm

Dinner Hours:

Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday: 5.30 pm – 9 pm

Friday to Saturday: 5.30 pm – 10 pm

Savor the Symphony of Flavors – Make Your Reservation Today

The dynasty menu

To ensure you don’t miss the opportunity to experience this culinary symphony, reservations can be made by calling 9704 7704. The Dynasty welcomes both local patrons and visitors to secure their spots for an unforgettable dining experience.

About Canterbury League Club

Canterbury League Club is renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional dining and entertainment experiences to the community. The addition of The Dynasty reinforces the club’s dedication to offering diverse and high-quality culinary offerings to its members and guests.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.