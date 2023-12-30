UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING Showcases Innovation in Lifting and Loading of Break Bulk Cargo from Shanghai to Mexico

Brentwood, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING, your esteemed Pangea Logistics Network partner in China and Hong Kong, proudly demonstrates its expertise in a groundbreaking operation—successfully lifting and loading bulk cargo from Shanghai to Mexico. This achievement highlights UNITEX’s commitment to innovative solutions and adaptability in overcoming unique logistics challenges.

The cargo, a substantial lathe machine traditionally moved with heavy lifting equipment, presented a distinctive challenge due to the absence of such equipment at the berth. Undeterred, UNITEX collaborated closely with the shipowner to develop an innovative solution. The approach involved using two lifting points with a minimal 10 cm difference, ensuring the safe and timely loading of the cargo without the need for traditional heavy lifting equipment.

Key Features of the Break Bulk Cargo Operation:

Unique Challenge: The substantial lathe machine posed a challenge due to the absence of heavy lifting equipment at the berth.

Collaborative Solution: UNITEX collaborated with the shipowner to devise an innovative solution using two lifting points with a minimal 10 cm difference.

Safe and Timely Loading: The developed method ensured the cargo’s safe and timely loading, highlighting UNITEX’s adaptability in complex logistics scenarios.

This successful operation underscores UNITEX INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING’s commitment to providing high-quality logistics services through innovation and adaptability. Their ability to overcome challenges and deliver efficient international shipping services has earned genuine recognition from their customers.

