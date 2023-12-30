Top-Rated Neurologist Excelling in Mohali, Chandigarh, and Tricity Region

Posted on 2023-12-30 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Dr. Harpreet Singh Mann

Chandigarh, India, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Harpreet Singh Mann, leading the Mann Neuro Clinic, has revolutionized neurological care by introducing a comprehensive quality approach under one roof. The clinic’s journey has been inspirational, marked by the efficient delivery of care with the support of a dedicated and proficient team of professionals. Patient satisfaction is ingrained in the clinic’s DNA, ensuring simplified healthcare with a promise of quality services through our extensive knowledge and experience.

Complete Neurological Care:

Mann Neuro Clinic , located in Mohali, Chandigarh, Punjab, has set a new standard in neurological care. With a focus on patient satisfaction, the clinic offers a simplified healthcare experience, leveraging rich knowledge and experience.

Services Offered:

Neuro Physician Doctor:

  • Our neuro physician doctor excels in treatment, boasting extensive experience and specialized training in the field.

Neurological Problems:

  • Timely and proper treatment for a variety of neurological problems, addressing specific causes promptly.

Expert Neurologist – Dr. H S Mann:

  • Dr. H S Mann, one of the region’s best neurologists, is available for appointments concerning nervous system concerns or treatments.

Neurology Specialization:

  • The clinic specializes in neurology, providing comprehensive treatment for disorders related to the nervous system.

Headache Solutions:

  • For headaches and related issues, our expert team of doctors offers personalized solutions.

Parkinson’s Disease Management:

  • Expert doctors at Mann Neuro Clinic assist in controlling Parkinson’s disease; immediate appointments are available.

Tremor Expertise:

  • Our highly trained doctors specialize in addressing neurological problems such as tremors.

Multiple Sclerosis Care:

  • Patients receive professional treatment and care for multiple sclerosis, ensuring optimal well-being.

Dementia Support:

  • Addressing the common disease of dementia, Mann Neuro Clinic provides comprehensive assistance and support.

About Mann Neuro Clinic :

Mann Neuro Clinic, led by Dr. Harpreet Singh Mann, is a  Best Neurologist In  Chandigarh offering complete neurological care and specialized treatments.

Contact Information:

Dr. Harpreet Singh Mann
Mann Neuro Clinic Mohali
Phone: +91 99883 46394
Email: harpreetm001@gmail.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution