The Reserve at Greensboro – Premier Apartments in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — The Reserve at Greensboro proudly announces its exceptional student housing experience, a mere half-mile from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus and just two miles from NC A&T. This prime location firmly establishes The Reserve as a top choice for students seeking quality, convenience, and comfort in their living accommodations.

At The Reserve at Greensboro, students can immerse themselves in a lifestyle that blends academic needs with leisure and comfort. The community features spacious apartments near UNCG, designed specifically with the modern student in mind. Each apartment, available in 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans, comes fully furnished, including single bedrooms with private bathrooms, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. High-speed internet and water are included, ensuring a seamless living experience.

Community amenities at The Reserve are unparalleled. Students can enjoy a resort-style pool, basketball and sand volleyball courts, and a fire pit with grilling stations – perfect for socializing and unwinding after a long day of studies. The 24-hour fitness center and community clubhouse, featuring a 24-hour business center, cater to both physical wellness and academic pursuits.

To learn more about the student apartments in Greensboro, NC, please visit The Reserve at Greensboro’s website or call (336) 412-5300.

About The Reserve at Greensboro: The Reserve at Greensboro is more than just an apartment complex – it’s a vibrant student community. With its focus on providing a balanced lifestyle for students, The Reserve stands out as an exemplary choice for those attending UNCG and NC A&T. The combination of top-notch amenities, a supportive community atmosphere, and proximity to campus makes The Reserve at Greensboro the ultimate destination for students seeking the best in off-campus living.

Company: The Reserve at Greensboro
Address: 107 Grovecrest Way
City: Greensboro
State: North Carolina
Zip code: 27406
Telephone number: (336) 412-5300

