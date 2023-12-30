HAKTRANS GLOBAL LOGISTICS Makes Strides for Wellness at DUBAI RUN-2023

Brentwood, Essex, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — HAKTRANS GLOBAL LOGISTICS, the trusted Connecta Freight Network partner in the United Arab Emirates, proudly announces its active participation in the prestigious DUBAI RUN-2023, a marquee event organized by the Dubai Government. This enthusiastic involvement underscores HAKTRANS’ commitment to promoting health and well-being in the community.

On November 26th, the HAKTRANS Team took to the vibrant streets of Dubai as part of the DUBAI RUN, recognized globally as the world’s largest free fun run. This event holds a special place as a key initiative within the DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE, a visionary project launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. The Challenge aims to elevate Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities and aligns with the broader vision of establishing the city as the world’s premier destination for living, working, and visiting.

In the previous year, the DUBAI RUN attracted an impressive turnout of 193,000 participants, including runners, joggers, and walkers. This year, the event’s popularity soared even higher, with an incredible 226,000 individuals actively joining in the pursuit of fitness and well-being.

HAKTRANS GLOBAL LOGISTICS embraces the spirit of the DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE, recognizing the profound impact of a healthy and active lifestyle on both individuals and the community at large. By participating in the DUBAI RUN-2023, the HAKTRANS Team not only contributed to the success of this remarkable event but also demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility and employee well-being.

For more information about HAKTRANS GLOBAL LOGISTICS and its participation in the DUBAI RUN-2023, please visit the official website at https://www.haktrans.com/.

