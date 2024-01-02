Navigating the Micro Mobility Landscape: Market Insights 2022-2030

Micro Mobility Industry | Forecast 2030

The global electric kick scooter, skateboards, and bike markets combine to account for USD 21.43 billion in revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 60.71 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 13.9% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Electric Kick Scooter Market Insights

The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2023 to 2030. Globally, the e-kick scooter is also termed as the electric motorized scooter or standing scooter or electric scooter. These have emerged as a cost-effective urban commute option in recent times, this is attributed to the sleek design and the ease of use. Besides, increasing investment in developing bike lanes in the emerging economies of the world is driving market growth.

Rising awareness about environmentally friendly transportation, fluctuating fuel prices, and the increasing demand for easy short distance commuting is fueling the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the overall automobile industry in 2019 and 2022. Global supply chain disruption and loss due to the shutting down of the production and assembly plants have severe impacts on the growth of the market. Post-pandemic the market is expected to benefit from the rising demand for more environment-friendly and hassle-free transportation options, due to an uptick in demand post-COVID-19, and favorable government policies.

Electric Bikes Market Insights

The electric bikes/bicycles segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The favourable government initiatives, advances in technology, growing awareness about performance-based adventure, and rising preference for leisure activities are some of the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the segment. For instance, connected e-bikes feature a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) that allows riders to exchange data over the cloud without a smartphone connection.

These bikes also offer features, such as integrated navigation, remote diagnostics, social-media connectivity, ant-theft systems, and automatic emergency calls. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic took a severe toll on the production of electric bikes/bicycles as the lockdowns imposed in various parts of the world forced the manufacturing units to suspend their operations temporarily. Nevertheless, the demand started picking up gradually after the lockdowns were lifted as individuals opted for e-bikes or bicycles to avoid the use of public transport in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic.

Electric Skateboards Market Insights



Electric skateboards exhibited a low growth rate until 2018 owing to government regulations concerning the ban of e-skateboards in Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands. Governments globally have categorized these micro-mobility vehicles under electric skateboards and have banned their use on roads to avoid traffic congestion and accidents. However, some countries allow the use of e-skateboards on footpaths and bicycle tracks and categorize them under Personal Light EV (PLEV). Hence, the increased government regulations and safety concerns have led e-skateboards to be regarded as a sports equipment rather than a transport medium.

The price of raw materials is directly proportional to the prices of electric skateboards, kick scooters, and bicycles. The major components for micro-mobility vehicles include batteries, vehicle frames, electric motors, controllers, tires, brakes, and other plastic components. Continuous fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, especially electric motors, and batteries, directly affect micro-mobility scooter manufacturers’ revenue. However, prices of electric motors and batteries are, in turn, affected by fluctuations in the prices of commodities such as steel, copper, iron, and lead. Over the past five years, excessive demand for batteries and electric motors has contributed to the continuous decline in their prices.

Micro Mobility Industry Segmentation

E-Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

Kick Scooters

Bikes

Skateboards

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

Sealed Lead Acid

NiMh

Lithium Ion

Voltage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Units; 2018 – 2030)

Below 24V

36V

48V

Greater than 48V

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. GVR’s Internal Database

1.3.3. List of Primary Sources

1.3.4. List of Secondary Sources

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Model

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

