Future Electronics Congratulates James Guenther for 20 Years of Service with the Company

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating employee James Guenther for 20 successful years of service with the Company.

Twenty years ago, James joined Future Electronics as a Systems Manager and Super User. In his first role with Future, James spent six months at Witron in Parkstein (Germany) learning about the Warehouse Management System (WMS) that would be implemented in the Southaven facility. “I really enjoyed learning a new system and helping with the implementation from the ground up. It was a new system that was not used widely in the U.S. at that time,” says James.

As a Super User of the WMS, James has developed the screens and operational processes needed to provide support between IT and Operations. “In this role I wear many different hats including customer service, operations manager, quality control, and shipping. The job is interesting because each day is a chance to learn something new.”

In addition to his work at the Southaven facility, James has also trained on Precision, the export and transportation management system and supported the installation of the WMS in Singapore and Leipzig.

James holds an associate degree in Industrial Engineering Technology from State Technical Institute at Memphis and a B.S. in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from the University of Memphis.

Outside of work, James loves to attend University of Memphis football games, take road trips, and spend time with his new granddaughter, Tenley.

Future Electronics congratulates James on this exciting milestone and thanks him for his passion and dedication. The Company looks forward to many more years of learning, innovation, and growth together.

