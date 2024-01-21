#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, Kenya!: Children’s Picture Book Safari Animal Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 4) with Success!

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks again of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, Kenya!: Children’s Picture Book Safari Animal Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 4), which was pre-released Tuesday, November 26th, 2023, by

Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and achieved #1 International Bestseller in FIVE Categories in the USA and Australia. Including Children’s Explore Africa Books and Children’s Customs & Traditions in the USA. Children’s Social Science Books, Children’s Explore the World Books, and Children’s Explore Africa Books in Australia. She also reached SEVEN hot new release categories in the USA, Australia, and Canada.

Ekaterina Otiko’s enchanting creation, Hello, Kenya!: Children’s Picture Book Safari Animal Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 4) featuring the endearing Travel Sisters, Sophie & Stephie, has achieved remarkable success, soaring to the #1 bestseller spot on Amazon in two countries. With its enthralling narrative and colorful images, this book—the fourth in the “Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters” series. The safari adventure book has captivated not only young minds but also the hearts of their parents. The unique blend of humor, excitement, and cultural exploration crafted by Ekaterina Otiko has resonated profoundly with its audience. This book goes beyond being just a story; it serves as a gateway to a world where imagination and learning intertwine beautifully. Otiko’s ability to weave tales that not only entertain but also ignite a passion for reading and exploration in young readers is clearly showcased in this achievement. “Hello, Kenya!” stands as a testament to her storytelling prowess, enveloping readers in a world of adventure and discovery.

This holiday season, author Ekaterina Otiko is spreading joy and the love of reading by donating copies of her popular children’s book to women’s and children’s shelters across California. Aware of the calming and inspirational effects of stories, Otiko’s kind project attempts to make the holidays more enjoyable for people staying in shelters by offering a sense of adventure and escape via the endearing misadventures of Sophie & Stephie, the Travel Sisters. This good act is a reflection of Otiko’s desire to not only share her literary works but also to have a beneficial influence on the community, particularly during the holiday season when kindness and generosity are most valued.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Embark on an unforgettable safari adventure with “Hello, Kenya! Children’s Picture Book Safari Animal Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8.” This captivating book is designed for young explorers who are eager to learn about the wonders of Kenya and its incredible animals and wildlife.

Discover the rich tapestry of Kenya through the eyes of your child:

Foster a love for nature and wildlife with engaging stories about Kenya’s majestic animals.

Expand their knowledge of different cultures and geography, opening their minds to the diverse world we live in.

Develop a sense of adventure and exploration , encouraging curiosity and learning in a fun and interactive way.

Authentic, educational, and filled with breathtaking safari illustrations, “Hello, Kenya!” is more than just a picture book; it’s a journey into the heart of Africa. Don’t miss the chance to take your child on

a thrilling safari adventure. Secure your copy of “Hello, Kenya!” today and watch as your child embarks on a journey filled with discovery and wonder

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters.

When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/