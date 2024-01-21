Compton Orthodontics Expands Access To Quality Orthodontic Care With The Retainer Club

Bowling Green, KY, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Compton Orthodontics Bowling Green pioneers accessible orthodontic care with the Retainer Club. As a trusted orthodontist in Bowling Green, KY, they expand services, ensuring quality smiles persist. Patients can now embrace lasting dental wellness.

Spearheaded by Dr. D. Thomas Compton, the practice makes achieving and retaining straight smiles easy with the Retainer Club. Once enrolled in this program, patients get four high-quality, custom-made retainers. To avoid frequent visits to the orthodontist to get new retainers, this additional feature in orthodontic care can benefit many.

Individuals who choose braces, Invisalign, or clear aligners to align teeth can get these retainers for long-term results. Replacing retainers can be costly, which is why the practice introduced the Retainer Club for quick access to them. Instead of $350 per arch, patients can just pay $99 under this program.

Dr. Compton, the reputed Bowling Green orthodontist, encourages everyone to choose the Retainer Club program alongside orthodontics. He said: “We provide exceptional orthodontic care to help you maintain a beautiful smile effortlessly. The Retainer Club will make sure your teeth don’t get out of alignment after the treatment. Protect your smile and oral health with this orthodontic innovation.”

About Compton Orthodontics Bowling Green

Compton Orthodontics Bowling Green is a one-stop practice to meet the orthodontic needs of all patients. Dr. D. Thomas Compton strives to elevate the experience of adults, teens, and children during orthodontic consultations and procedures. This family-friendly office offers quality treatments to address bite issues and misalignments. From early treatment for children to surgical orthodontics, they cover all. They provide Invisalign, braces, clear aligners, Invisalign Teen, and more to make teeth straight discretely. Patients can also benefit from the Retainer Club, which assures complete protection of smile investment.

