Rohde & Schwarz Mobile Test Summit on trends in wireless communications – sessions available online now  

Munich, Germany, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz hosted the Mobile Test Summit, a platform for industry professionals to share insights on the latest trends in mobile device and infrastructure testing.

Caption: Rohde & Schwarz invited industry professionals to the company’s headquarters for Mobile Test Summit 2023.

This year’s event covered a wide range of topics, such as 5G NTN, 5G RedCap, mission critical services, Wi-Fi 7, O-RAN and XR. For those who could not join the live event, Rohde & Schwarz is offering on-demand recordings of all the presentations online.

This year’s Mobile Test Summit took place from November 28 to November 29, 2023. Wireless communications professionals came to the Rohde & Schwarz headquarters in Munich for two days of insights into the latest developments in mobile device and infrastructure testing. The event explored a wide range of topics, with a focus on the next wave of 5G and early 6G: non-terrestrial networks (NTN), reduced capability (RedCap), mission critical communications (MCx), terahertz (THz), spectrum for 6G, metaverse and XR. Other important topics were the latest advancements in broadband technologies (such as Wi-Fi 7), Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN), advanced multiple input multiple output (MIMO) and beamforming.

For those interested in these topics but who were unable to join in person, Rohde & Schwarz is offering on-demand recordings of all the presentations. The international speaker line-up includes leading IoT companies, O-RAN suppliers, chip manufacturers and satellite communications service providers:

Lars Wehmeier and Volker Breuer from Telit Cinterion on expanding IoT devices and their uses with 5G RedCap

Harald Ludwig from Arico Technologies on MCx

Adrian O’Connor from Benetel on O-RAN

Peadar Forbes from Analog Devices on critical design considerations for massive MIMO and beamforming

Marko Keskinen from Skylo Technologies on direct-to-device satellite connectivity

Tilo Heckmann from Telefonica Germany on NTN operator perspective

Marco Guadalupi from Sateliot on 5G NB-IoT NTN coverage extension

Sandro Scalise from German Aerospace Center on resilient 3D networks

Hans Joachim Schulze from Vodafone on conformance testing

Michael Grundl from LANCOM on Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7

Alexander Pabst, Vice President of Wireless Communications at Rohde & Schwarz, says, “Rapid advancements in the mobile ecosystem make it vital to address testing challenges. This year’s Mobile Test Summit provided a platform for truly meaningful dialogue on the latest developments in wireless communications. Our recordings of the event provide a window into two days of lively discussion, offering curated insights from industry leaders and Rohde & Schwarz technology experts.”

The presentations are now available on the Rohde & Schwarz website: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/mobile-test-summit.

