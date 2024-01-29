Faster, Safer, Smarter: Covaney & Covaney Dental Chooses Digital Radiography For Modern Dentistry

Newport News, VA, USA, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Covaney & Covaney takes a leap into modern dentistry, adopting digital radiography for faster, safer, and smarter diagnostics. Patients can now rely on the dentist in Newport News for enhanced precision and efficiency in oral health assessments.

Dr. Michael Covaney and Dr. Sharon Cole Covaney lead the charge in elevating patient care through advanced technology. The inclusion of digital radiography offers a transformative approach to diagnostics, setting a new standard for dental treatments.

This dental diagnostic tool utilizes advanced imaging techniques for comprehensive oral health evaluations. Driven by a commitment to patient well-being, this progressive step ensures faster diagnoses, reduced radiation exposure, and smarter treatment planning.

The practice employs various types of radiographs, including full mouth series, panorex, bitewings, and periapical films. Each category has its unique features and benefits to make dental examinations quick, efficient, and smooth.

These radiographs play a crucial role in detecting decay, bone loss, and oral cancer in patients. Using these modern tools also helps to spot abnormalities in the Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) and impacted teeth accurately. The dentists here particularly emphasize the use of digital radiography for implant treatment planning.

Dr. Covaney, the trusted Newport News dentist, shares his view on this innovative diagnostic tool employed at the dental office, “Our decision to adopt digital radiography aligns with our commitment to providing the best possible care for all patients. This technology enhances our diagnostic capabilities, ensuring precise and efficient assessments for a wide range of dental conditions. Witness your new smile unveil with the correct diagnostics and treatment planning at our practice.”

Covaney & Covaney, led by Dr. Michael Covaney and Dr. Sharon Cole Covaney, is a trusted dental practice in Newport News, VA. Patients can count on the dentists here for dental cleanings, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and periodontics. The office also offers prosthodontics and emergency dental care, prioritizing patient well-being through modern and progressive dental solutions.

