Revolutionizing the way people access and share knowledge, Ask-It-All joins FasterCapital’s Acceleration Program

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Ask-It-All is a revolutionary platform that connects users through video calls, enabling personalized knowledge-sharing and problem-solving. With its unique concept of studentpreneurship, Ask-It-All empowers individuals to earn passive income while helping others.

Ask-It-All addresses the pressing need for efficient and tailored knowledge-sharing in today’s digital age. Traditional online resources often lack the personal touch and interactive experience required for comprehensive understanding and problem-solving. By providing a dynamic environment for face-to-face interactions, Ask-It-All ensures a rich and engaging learning experience for users.

The startup is based in India and is currently raising a capital of $36K.

“Ask-It-All team’s dedication to studentpreneurship and democratizing knowledge-sharing resonates with our core values.”

Through the Acceleration program, FasterCapital provides Ask-It-All with comprehensive support, including technical and business mentoring, access to a global network of investors, and assistance in raising capital. FasterCapital’s team of experienced professionals will review Ask-It-All’s business model, provide valuable feedback, and guide them towards achieving their growth objectives.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome Ask-It-All to our Acceleration program,” said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital.

Chirag Shah, director of Ask-It-All, shared their enthusiasm about joining FasterCapital’s acceleration program. “We are looking forward to kickstarting our journey with FasterCapital in order to get Ask-It-All funded as quickly as possible”.

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

Office Court Building,Oud Metha,Dubai,UAE,306

http://wa.me/97155855663

https://FasterCapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com