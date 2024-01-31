Leather Goods Industry: Porter’s Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

Leather Goods Industry Data Book – Leather Handbags, Small Leather Goods/ Accessories, Leather Apparel, Leather Footwear, Leather Home Decor & Furnishing, Leather Pet Accessories and Leather Automotive Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Leather Goods Industry was valued at USD 242.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s leather goods industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Leather Home Decor and Furnishing Market Insights

The global Leather Home Decor and Furnishing Market size was estimated at USD 16.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing expenditure of people on home furnishing and renovation has been a factor driving the leather home decor & furnishing market growth. According to the International Monetary Fund, the global housing market has been steadily climbing up as of 2022. Another important factor is the housing index, which reflects changing prices of residential properties. The leather furniture segment includes a diverse range of products like dining sets, rocking chairs, and recliner chairs. The market for leather furniture involves a myriad range of regional and domestic manufacturers globally, and each player, to create a unique position in the market and to sustain customers, has been focusing on continuous product evolutions.

Rising consumer inclination towards luxury decorative products, along with an increasing number of houses being purchased or rented every year, is influencing the growth of the segment. Similarly, the demand for leather tabletop products such as desk organizers, remote holders, and stackable holders that are used often has also been influencing the market positively. Leather-made hanging storage has become a major design element in houses with shifting consumer preferences. Moreover, it is suitable in the living room, dining room, and kitchen, which has propelled the product demand. Manufacturers and interior designers involved in making home artifacts offer aesthetically appealing styles, patterns, textures, and comfortable storage products for homes and offices with contemporary looks and designs.

Leather Pet Accessories Market Insights

The global Leather Pet Accessories Market size was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. High demand for pet care products & boarding services, coupled with a rise in the adoption of pets, is estimated to drive the leather pet accessories market growth. According to American Pet Products Association, people in the country spent over USD 136.8 billion on pets in 2022, a significant increase from USD 123.6 billion in 2021. In addition, increasing government animal healthcare organizations and rising awareness of veterinary health are swiftly boosting the investment by manufacturers in pet toys in the market. Moreover, according to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 84.9 million homes.

The growing popularity of pet animals, including cats and dogs, has surged product demand in the market. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter animal shelters every year in the U.S. and 23% of dogs owned by people in the U.S. are adopted from these shelters. Playing with dogs helps reduce depression, encourages exercise, enhances cardiovascular health, and reduces stress. An increase in the adoption of pets is expected to boost the demand for collars and leads.

Leather Goods Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers are expected to experience growth opportunities driven by the increasing demand for leather goods, particularly in emerging economies spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central & South America. To develop their product specifications and expand their market presence, various companies are engaging in various strategies, thereby heightening competition in the projected period.

Key players operating in the Leather Goods Industry are:

Michael Kors, L.L.C.

Chanel Limited

Bottega Veneta

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.,

