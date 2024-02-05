Meet updated ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, LinqConnect with .NET 8 and EF Core 8 Support, and More

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Feb-05 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out new versions of ADO.NET Data Providers, Entity Developer, and LinqConnect products. The main features of this release are .NET 8 and EF Core 8 Support.

The other significant improvements:

Support for Visual Studio 2022 version 17.9 Preview for all dotConnect drivers.

Two new options are available for Entity Developer: Show System Schemas and Retrieve Cross Schema Relations.

Added new property “Do Not Generate OnConfiguring Method” to enhance the improve the flexibility of EF Core.

dotConnect for Oracle: added support for server connections with enabled Security Banners in the Direct mode.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/new-in-ado-net-data-providers-entity-developer-and-linqconnect-net-8-and-ef-core-8-support-implementation-and-more.html

dotConnect is an enhanced data connectivity solution built over ADO.NET architecture and a development framework with a number of innovative technologies. dotConnect includes high-performance data providers for major databases and popular cloud applications and offers a complete solution for developing data-related applications and websites. dotConnect can be used in all areas of modern application development: web applications and services, windows forms applications, mobile and enterprise development.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.