Introducing the Crownline’s HT-271: A WiFi-Connected Heater Redefining Home and Office Heating

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is the top electrical brand in UAE that specializes in producing home and kitchen appliances and office and outdoor cleaning supplies. They provide consumers with diverse products to satisfy their everyday needs.

Crownline announces the introduction of the HT-271, a revolutionary WiFi-connected heater that will change how we experience warmth in our homes and offices. The HT-271 represents cutting-edge intelligent heating technology, setting new standards for comfort and convenience.

Some attractive vital features:

Bright Warmth at Your Fingertips: The HT-271 is more than just a heater; it is an intelligent heating solution. Individuals can control the device directly from their smartphones thanks to the device’s built-in WiFi module. Enjoy the convenience of adjusting the temperature and settings remotely from home or work.

Efficient PTC Heating Technology:Crownline uses Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) materials, converting 99% of the electricity consumed into efficient heat. The ceramic heating element retains heat better than traditional fan heaters.

Quick Heating with Oscillation Technique: The heater’s oscillation technique provides rapid heating. The room has reached a comfortable temperature within half an hour, providing quick relief from the winter chill.

Customizable Heating Experience: With two power settings—1500W and 2500W—you can tailor the heating to your needs. The temperature can be adjusted in 5°C increments from 5 to 35°C, allowing you to create the perfect environment for your space.

Smart Energy Consumption with the ECO Function: The ECO function optimizes energy consumption, promoting sustainability without sacrificing warmth. This feature, combined with the ability to set a timer from one to twelve hours, improves the device’s efficiency.

The Crownline HT-271 is now available for purchase, with a modern and square design that blends in with any environment. With Crownline’s HT-271, you can stay ahead of the winter chill and experience the future of heating.Customers interested in wholesale inquiries may contact them at info@crownline.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email:info@crownline.ae