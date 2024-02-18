Future Electronics Attends Karrieretag Job Fair, Invites Participants to “Unlock Your Potential”

Dortmund, Germany, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently attended the Karrieretag job fair in Dortmund, Germany. The event was a great way to reach potential new team members and share how the organization is a great place to work.

The career fair took place on December 6, 2023. Karrieretag is a well-known job fair across Germany, giving Future Electronics the perfect opportunity to gain visibility as an employer to people with various skills and backgrounds. Over 5,000 job-seekers were in attendance in one single day.

Future Electronics HR Manager, Sandra Heidl, and HR Business Associate, Tanja Gschwilm, were present alongside Dortmund Branch Manager Can Pollok, and Strategic Account Manager, Lukas Kreienfeld. Working as a team, the four of them were able to showcase the organization, the positions available, as well as life at Future Electronics. The messaging to job seekers was Unlock Your Potential at Future Electronics.

For some added fun, all who stopped by the Future Electronics booth were invited to spin the Future Electronics Wheel of Fortune and win a prize specially created for the Karrieretag job fair. Many contacts were made with skilled and eager job seekers. Future Electronics looks forward to continuing discussions with them.

Participating in career fairs across the globe is always a wonderful way to connect with potential team members and reach new pools of talent as the Company continues to grow. Future Electronics is proud to be an employer of choice and a great place to build a successful career.

