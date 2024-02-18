Sorensen Chapel – Cemetery & Funeral Center Provides Cemetery Services

Hayward, California, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sorensen Chapel, a distinguished cemetery & funeral center in Hayward, CA, proudly provides comprehensive cemetery offerings. With a legacy of compassionate care, Sorensen Chapel is committed to providing a seamless experience for families in their times of need.

Established as a cornerstone of community support, Sorensen Chapel has been a trusted name in funeral services. With cemetery services, families can find solace in addressing all their needs under one roof. Sorensen Chapel’s dedication to compassionate care aligns with its mission to guide families through the process, offering support, understanding, and various options to meet diverse needs.

Sorensen Chapel’s cemetery services encompass a variety of burial options, including traditional ground burials and cremation niches. The serene and well-maintained grounds provide a peaceful final resting place for loved ones, creating an environment for reflection and remembrance.

In addition to these services, Sorensen Chapel offers expert assistance in funeral planning, ensuring that families can easily navigate this challenging time. The experienced staff is available to provide guidance on pre-planning or immediate needs, offering a compassionate hand to support families through every step.

For more information or to inquire about Sorensen Chapel’s cemetery services, call 510-581-1234.

About Sorensen Chapel – Cemetery & Funeral Center: Sorensen Chapel – Cemetery & Funeral Center in Hayward has been a cornerstone of care and compassion since its establishment in 1910. Formerly Sorenson Bros. Mortuary, the oldest family-owned business in Hayward, it transitioned to the Diocese of Oakland Catholic Cemeteries in 2007. Sorensen Chapel provides comprehensive funeral, cremation, and cemetery services, offering support and guidance to grieving families.

Company: Sorensen Chapel – Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 1140 B St.

City: Hayward

State: CA

Zip code: 94541

Telephone number: 510-581-1234

Fax: 510-581-4288