Delighted Champs Hosts Exclusive Vedic Maths Workshop on Jan 31

Mumbai, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Delighted Champs is pleased to present an unforgettable Vedic Maths workshop on Jan 31 for participants from any corner of the world. Led by Shilpi Thakur, an accredited Vedic Maths trainer, this event promises an enriching learning experience while offering participants the unique chance to further their mathematical capabilities with expert guidance from a certified Vedic Maths trainer.

As part of Delighted Champs’ commitment to educational excellence, Delighted Champs invites individuals to register for this workshop and unlock the secrets of Vedic Maths. This interactive experience is intended to offer practical insights and techniques that will significantly boost mathematical proficiency.

Key Workshop Details: By Jan 31, 2024, at Delighted Champs (an ISO Certified Company). The trainer will be Shilpi Thakur (Certified Vedic Maths Trainer). Registration now offers upto 50% Discount!

About the Workshop:

Shilpi’s Vedic Maths workshop offers an introduction to ancient yet highly effective Vedic Mathematics techniques. Her certification as a Vedic Maths trainer guarantees all participants will experience an engaging learning experience that’s structured yet insightful.

This workshop seeks to Strengthen Calculation Skills and discover efficient methods of mental computation that enable you to solve complex problems effortlessly.

Improve Your Problem-Solving Abilities: Gain a fresh take on problem-solving, creating an intuitive yet strategic approach.

Strengthen Your Confidence in Math: Increase confidence and enthusiasm for mathematical concepts through engaging and interactive sessions.

Why choose Delighted Champs?

Delighted Champs, an ISO-certified company, trained 2000+ trainers worldwide, signifying our dedication to quality education and service excellence.

Experienced Trainer: Shilpi is our certified Vedic Maths trainer, and her extensive knowledge and expertise guarantee a highly beneficial and engaging workshop experience.

Interactive Learning: Our workshops are tailored to be highly interactive, offering a dynamic and immersive learning environment.

How to Register:

Reserve your space at this transformative Vedic Maths workshop by registering before its deadline. Call our registration desk at +91 7987764868 or visit our website: https://delightedchamps.com.