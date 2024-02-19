Local Buzz: Solomon Orthodontics Leads Adult Orthodontic Trend In Killeen

Killeen, TX, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Solomon Orthodontics – Killeen raises the bar for adult orthodontic treatments to address diverse needs and preferences. It is now easy for patients who are 18+ to achieve their dream smiles with adult orthodontics in Killeen.

The practice is a leading destination for individuals who are seeking transformative smile enhancements. From clear braces to invisible aligners, they can find the perfect solution for a confident smile.

This office pioneers the trend for orthodontics to address the oral health concerns of older patients. Dr. Michael Solomon and his team specialize in correcting misalignment and bite issues with cutting-edge technology and the latest procedures.

Solomon Orthodontics – Killeen recognizes the challenges many adults face when seeking orthodontic care. Unlike children, their jawbones stop growing after a certain age. To fix their alignment issues, the orthodontist here recommends orthognathic surgery.

Dr. Solomon prioritizes patients’ oral well-being above all. Issues like crooked teeth and abnormal jaw pain are addressed with advanced orthodontic procedures.

The treatments are personalized to cater to the diverse preferences and lifestyles of adult patients. Patients seeking a discrete solution to straighten their smile can opt for clear braces here. The office also offers invisible aligners for adults who want quick results with cutting-edge orthodontic technologies.

At this practice, adults have the provision to choose traditional metal braces or lingual braces that remain hidden behind the teeth.

Dr. Solomon, the esteemed Killeen orthodontist, states, “Our practice empowers adult patients with the confidence to smile brightly at any age. Through personalized orthodontic treatments, we’re transforming smiles and enhancing overall well-being in the community.”

About Solomon Orthodontics – Killeen

Solomon Orthodontics – Killeen is a reliable orthodontic office for patients to achieve and maintain flawless smiles. Spearheaded by Dr. Michael Solomon, they deliver common treatments, adult orthodontics, MARA appliances, Invisalign, and more. Patients can consult the orthodontist here for surgical orthodontics and oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Solomon Orthodontics – Killeen helps you maintain a healthy mouth and enhance your smile. Book your appointment online https://www.solomonorthodontics.com/ or call +12545260005 to experience adult orthodontics in Killeen, TX.

