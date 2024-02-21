Future Electronics Hosted a Market Intelligence Seminar in Dortmund, Germany

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently hosted the first edition of the Market Intelligence Seminar in Dortmund, Germany on January 23rd, 2024.

The Market Intelligence Seminar was designed to give Future Electronics’ customers first-hand insights into the current electronic components market and supply landscape.

The seminar was moderated by Can Pollok, Branch Manager at the Dortmund office. Presentations were made by executives from top companies in the industry such as Onsemi, Littelfuse, Nexperia, and Vishay. The presentations centred around lead-time development, component pricing, supplier investments, and market development.

Future Electronics is thankful to all who attended the Market Intelligence Seminar and to all the presenters. The Company hosts seminars and trainings worldwide to help its clients thrive in the ever-evolving and fast-paced electronics industry.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

https://www.futureelectronics.com/

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###