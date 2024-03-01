Europe Cement Industry Poised for Exponential Growth: Cutting-Edge Technology and Green Initiatives Propel Market Expansion to Reach US$ 31,742.5 Million by 2033

From 2023 to 2033, Europe’s demand for cement is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.3%. Europe’s Cement Industry value is forecast to increase from US$ 19,026.5 million in 2023 to US$ 31,742.5 million in 2033.

The need for residential and commercial building construction is rising due to the growing population and fast urbanization. This is driving up the demand for cement in Europe, combined with a notable increase in the building, remodeling, and reconstruction of infrastructures. Furthermore, the growing popularity of the nuclear family is pushing demand for residential real estate, including private bungalows and studio flats, which is fueling the industry.

Ordinary Portland cement is the leading product type in Europe’s cement industry due to its extensive consumption and production. The growing need for residential and commercial buildings owing to the increasing population and urbanization is expected to bolster the industry’s growth in the forecast period.

Precast material manufacturers are finding profitable expansion prospects due to the growing demand for their products, which include blocks, roof panels, and tiles. Apart from this, government agencies in Europe are investing in improving the existing infrastructure. For instance, to enhance connectivity to isolated locations, they are concentrating on building roads, railroad tracks, bridges, and flyovers in addition to public housing projects.

Request a Sample of this Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18785

Key participants are further concentrating on alternate distribution channels, such as the Internet, to increase their presence in Europe. While most key firms focus on acquiring smaller players, small-scale companies are set to make large research & development investments to launch new products and increase their footprint in Europe. Leading firms also concentrate on developing value hubs and expanding in critical industries.

The cement industry in Europe is witnessing high demand from diverse sectors, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033. This is due to the excellent durability of cement in infrastructure projects.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

Europe’s cement industry is projected to thrive at a 5.3% CAGR through 2033.

cement industry is projected to thrive at a CAGR through 2033. The cement industry in Europe value is set to reach US$ 19,026.5 million in 2023.

value is set to reach in 2023. By 2033, the cement industry in Europe is estimated to reach US$ 31,742.5 million .

is estimated to reach . Based on product type, ordinary Portland cement is expected to lead at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033.

by 2033. Based on end-use, residential and commercial buildings are projected to surge at 5.1% CAGR by 2033.

“Europe’s cement industry is expanding amid the rising demand for public infrastructure and non-residential buildings, such as hospitals and healthcare facilities. The industry is set to expand due to rapid population growth and increasing government initiatives for infrastructure development,” says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting.

Competitive Landscape

Europe’s cement industry is consolidated, with leading players accounting for a significant share. Following are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of cement listed in the report:

CEMEX

Buzzi Unicem

CRH PLC

Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd.

Heidelberg Materials

Duna-Drava Cement

Holcim Ltd.

Key firms are concentrating on expanding their local production and developing technological sectors to offer consumers affordable options. To satisfy end-user demand, they are also investing in creating new items and additional innovation for existing ones.

Recent Development-

In May 2023, The Nevyansk Cement Plant (part of CEMROS) invested in equipment modernization, doubling the plant’s capacity.

Access Exclusive Market Insights – Purchase Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18785

More Insights into the Europe’s Cement Industry Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of Europe’s cement industry, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

The potential, growth, and scope of the industry are segmented based on product type (ordinary Portland cement, Portland pozzolana cement (PPC), sulfate resistant Portland cement, blended cement, white cement, Portland slag cement (PSC), super product type cement, hydrophobic Portland cement, de-carbonated cement), end-use (residential and commercial building, civic infrastructure, industrial and marine construction).

Europe Cement Industry Segmentation by Category

By Product Type:

Ordinary Portland Cement OPC 33 OPC 43 OPC 53

Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC)

Sulphate Resistant Portland Cement

Blended Cement

White Cement

Portland Slag Cement (PSC)

Super Product Type Cement

Hydrophobic Portland Cement

De-carbonated Cement

By End-use:

Residential and Commercial Building Drainage System Beams and Pillars Stairs Roofs and Walls Foundations Others

Civic Infrastructure Dams and Ports Roads Bridges Tunnels Culverts and Sewers Power Plants

Industrial and Marine Construction

By Region:

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube