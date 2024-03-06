Learning and Development Procurement , Sourcing and Intelligence 2030

Learning and Development Category – Procurement Intelligence

The learning and development (L&D) industry is experiencing an alteration, driven by a 3% annual growth expected from 2023 to 2030. Organizations are ditching outdated training methods and embracing cutting-edge approaches like microlearning, virtual reality integration, and data-driven insights. L&D providers who adapt and embrace these trends will be at the forefront of designing future-proof programs.

eLearning has transformed the industry, empowering employees and streamlining tasks for providers. It allows for efficient data management, information tracking, and performance monitoring, leading to targeted interventions that address specific skill gaps. The future lies in personalized learning, where adaptive algorithms, self-assessments, and individual coaching cater to each employee’s unique needs and preferences. This not only boosts engagement and retention, but also empowers employees to learn effectively and on their own terms, ultimately benefiting service providers through a positive cycle of employee satisfaction.

L&D providers are shifting their focus to an employee-centric approach, understanding each individual’s unique journey and challenges. This allows them to tailor programs more effectively, leading to improved outcomes and achieving client goals. Additionally, collaborative learning is gaining traction, fostering social interaction, teamwork, communication, and knowledge sharing. This, achieved through group projects, peer mentoring, and online forums, fosters a vibrant learning culture, ultimately enhancing client engagement and loyalty.

Behind the scenes, L&D providers rely on specialized in-house teams with expertise in instructional design, content creation, training delivery, and technology development. These teams, composed of subject matter experts, trainers, and learning professionals, ensure the quality and effectiveness of the programs. However, costs can vary significantly depending on factors like training type, industry, program size, and delivery method. eLearning, webinars, and online materials offer cost-effective alternatives compared to traditional in-person training. Ultimately, strategic planning regarding the timing and method of employee training is crucial for reducing costs and maximizing the return on investment for both service providers and clients.

Learning and Development Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

Large corporations and organizations hold significant leverage in sourcing L&D services. This bargaining power is influenced by the number of available providers, the distinctiveness of the service offerings, and the tangible benefits perceived by the buyer. A Fragmented Market: The L&D space is a crowded theater, with numerous players vying for attention. Top contenders like Korn Ferry, Wildsparq, and Dale Carnegie continuously push the boundaries, developing specialized, innovative, and technology-infused L&D programs to deliver highly relevant and customized solutions to their clients.

Providing L&D services comes with its own set of expenses. Trainers' salaries, IT infrastructure, facility rentals, staff training, marketing efforts, and various other factors contribute to the overall cost. Price Fluctuations: The final price tag is multifaceted, shaped by factors like the specific service type, location of the training session, number of participants involved, and the program's complexity. It's important to note that online learning options generally offer the most cost-effective avenue for acquiring these valuable skills.

Korn Ferry

Wildsparq

Dale Carnegie

FranklinCovey

Cognician

The Mintable

AllenComm

360Training

Hone

Aptimore

Learning and Development Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Learning and Development Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 5% – 7% (Annually)

5% – 7% (Annually) Pricing Models : Service-based pricing, competition-based pricing

Service-based pricing, competition-based pricing Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : Services provided, end-to-end services, project timeline, customization, technology used, global reach, regulatory compliance, operational capabilities, quality measures, certifications, data privacy regulations, and others

Services provided, end-to-end services, project timeline, customization, technology used, global reach, regulatory compliance, operational capabilities, quality measures, certifications, data privacy regulations, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

