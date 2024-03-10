Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek to showcase 5G NTN-NR Rel.17 connection at MWC 2024

Munich, Germany, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek have teamed up to demonstrate a 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) new radio (NR) connection based on the latest 3GPP Release 17 specifications. This technological advancement will be presented at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona using the state-of-the-art R&S CMX500 one-box signaling tester (OBT) from Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek’s NTN-NR device as DUT. 5G NTN-NR is the next phase of NTN technology in which smartphones and other 5G devices will be directly linked with satellite-based services.

Caption: The R&S CMX500 OBT now supports 5G NTN-NR Rel.17.

The demonstration at the Rohde & Schwarz booth at MWC Barcelona will feature a live 5G NTN-NR connection, emulating a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite access node. By simulating real-world scenarios, the setup is designed to showcase the capabilities of 5G technology to provide connectivity in areas without terrestrial coverage. NTN-NR will ensure that basic mobile services such as voice, messaging and low data rate services are accessible worldwide, especially in situations where terrestrial network coverage is unavailable or impractical, such as maritime, aeronautical and rural applications.

The R&S CMX500 OBT radio communication tester will simulate the satellite base station in combination with the R&S SMBV100B vector signal generator, which simulates the different satellite constellations with its integrated GNSS option. The R&S CMX500 will operate in an interactive callbox mode, allowing users to trigger voice calls alongside RF-related measurements. This test mode, based on an intuitive user interface, highlights the tester’s versatility in evaluating both the performance and reliability of 5G connections under different conditions to ensure that future NTN-NR devices powered by MediaTek’s NTN test platform will work flawlessly anywhere in the world.

Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President of Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “Collaborating with MediaTek to showcase this revolutionary technology at MWC Barcelona exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation in the 5G NTN space. The demonstration of a 5G NTN-NR connection enabled by our R&S CMX500 OBT not only highlights the potential of non-terrestrial networks to enhance global connectivity, but also enables a whole new market for ubiquitous connectivity.”

Ho-Chi Hwang, General Manager of Wireless Communication System and Partnerships at MediaTek, said: “Our long-standing relationship with Rohde & Schwarz highlights the commitment we have made to ushering in a new era of connectivity. As the demand for satellite technology continues to grow across a wide variety of product categories, it’s especially important for us to further expand our ecosystem of connected devices to ensure users always have access to the world.”

Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek will demonstrate the 5G NTN-NR test setup at Mobile World Congress 2024 at the Rohde & Schwarz booth 5A80 in hall 5 of the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. Trade show visitors are invited to learn how cutting-edge solutions from Rohde & Schwarz can help with test and verification needs for NTN and other technologies. For further information on NTN test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/_256719.html

