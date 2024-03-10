SimplyCast Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification for Data Protection and Security

Halifax, NS, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, a leading provider of engagement automation solutions, has achieved certification from the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP). This accreditation verifies that SimplyCast’s cloud products and services meet crucial security measures, including continuous data-transmitting compliance with Texas state agencies. With this certification, SimplyCast can now collaborate with state agencies, from government departments to universities, ensuring a secure and reliable service for all clients.

The TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification is a rigorous process that involves a comprehensive assessment, and SimplyCast’s successful completion indicates that its platform meets the highest standards for data protection, ensuring that organizations across Texas can confidently use SimplyCast’s platform without worrying about the safety and security of their data.

TX-RAMP has three certification levels, and SimplyCast has been granted a Level 2 certification. The TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification holds significant importance for several reasons:

Enhanced Data Security and Privacy: TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification sets rigorous security and privacy standards for service providers to handle Texas state data. SimplyCast’s certification attainment confirms its capacity to manage data securely and uphold compliance with state regulations. Compliance with State Regulations: By obtaining TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, SimplyCast complies with all applicable Texas state laws and regulations governing data security and privacy. Trust and Credibility: Certification is a hallmark of trust and credibility, instilling confidence in prospective state agency clients regarding SimplyCast’s ability to safeguard sensitive data against cyber threats. It indicates that SimplyCast has undergone rigorous evaluation against National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) security controls. Continuous Improvement: Securing and maintaining TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification fosters a culture of continuous improvement in security practices. SimplyCast is committed to regularly assessing and updating its security measures to align with evolving standards and threats, enhancing its overall security posture.

“SimplyCast is proud to join the ranks of certified providers in the TX-RAMP program, reflecting our dedication to delivering excellence in data security and privacy,” added SimplyCast’s CEO Saeed El-Darahali. “This certification reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to engage with confidence, particularly within the dynamic landscape of Texas state agencies.”

SimplyCast’s TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification marks a significant milestone in its journey towards providing cutting-edge engagement automation solutions while ensuring the highest security and compliance standards. Organizations across Texas can now confidently rest assured that their data is handled with the utmost care and protection. They can trust SimplyCast to provide them with cutting-edge engagement automation solutions that are reliable, secure, and fully compliant with all relevant regulations.

About SimplyCast:

SimplyCast is a worldwide leading provider of hyperautomation use case solutions. They offer a comprehensive solution within a customizable platform that can be easily integrated into any industry without coding. The company helps businesses in sectors including government, financial institutions, nonprofits, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, and education.

With a focus on innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast helps organizations of all sizes achieve their goals and deliver exceptional experiences across multiple channels. Their extensive toolset empowers organizations to automate communication processes, streamline operations, and drive meaningful engagement with customers, clients, and stakeholders. For more information about SimplyCast and its engagement automation solutions, please visit www.simplycast.com.

Media Contact:

Jodi Millington

Assistant Marketing Manager

Phone: 902.835.8974 ext. 1225

Email: jodi.millington@simplycast.com