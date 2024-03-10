Police tactical vest: IoT and AI to enhance safety on operations

Vaud, Switzerland, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The innovative connected tactical vest project uses artificial intelligence (AI) for its abnormal-situation detection system and can transmit this warning to a command center via the Internet of Things (IoT). This innovation, applied to the operational needs of various law-enforcement professions, is the first result of a partnership between France’s General Directorate of the National Gendarmerie (DGGN) and Wearin’, the Swiss technology group Conextivity’s startup.

The new tactical IoT solution, which attaches to pre-installed body armor, ensures redundant safety and connectivity through a state-of-the-art AI-enhanced warning device that is independent of current radio systems. Called the Wearin’ Brain, this ruggedized device is triggered either manually by an SOS button, or automatically when it detects an abnormal situation such as loss of verticality, piercing of the body armor cover after a stab wound, or a bullet impact. In the event of a warning, the device also transmits the geolocation of personnel.

The connectivity kit features smart power management via a central high-performance battery guaranteeing 8 hours of autonomy, which considerably increases the running time of gendarmes’ electronic equipment. The kit’s optimized cabling allows equipment to be recharged via a single cable, which the agent can easily connect at the end of a mission, or to his/her vehicle if required during an extended mission.



The prototype connected tactical vest co-developed by Wearin’ and the DGGN offers optimal ergonomics and physical-and-digital integration of the warning-and-communication devices worn by gendarmes (police officers belonging to the French armed forces). © 2024 Conextivity Group

The Wearin’ Brain, the Wearin’ Battery and its quick-release system are integrated ergonomically into the vest via MOLLE fasteners and/or heavy-duty multifunctional pouches with no snagging areas. The kit also features luminous fibers integrated into the front and back of the vest offering personnel on night operations the option of enhanced visibility.

“The vest that we are co-developing with Wearin’ embeds the latest technologies in connectivity, detection, communication and visibility,” explains Lieutenant-Colonel Fabrice Blanc, director of the “connected vest” program at the DGGN. The IoT solution called Wearin’ X DGGN Smart Tactical Vest has been designed with an open, modular architecture that keeps the interoperability of current and future systems in focus. Over the course of the partnership, it will be able to evolve and adapt to meet the operational needs of law-enforcement agencies, which vary according to the different types of intervention by gendarmes, national or municipal police officers, or customs agents.

“It’s the field that commands in this type of applied innovation,” confirms Jonathan Brossard, Director of Wearin’ and CEO of Conextivity Group. ” Versatility, modularity and interoperability are at the heart of our R&D approach. The smart vest’s functionalities and performances will be tested by various units of the gendarmerie throughout 2024, with the aim of meeting their diverse needs in terms of safety, resilience and efficiency in the field. Our collaboration with the DGGN involves pooling our experience, skills and technologies to deliver a cutting-edge, open system that will evolve in line with the current and future requirements of agents’ multiple professions and missions.”

The IoT platform developed by Wearin’ can be delivered with a dashboard integrated into the command-center system to provide real-time information about the situation on the ground, via data from sensors, warning devices and communication systems worn by personnel on operations. Based on this precise intelligence of operations underway, transmitted in bidirectional streams, commanders can speed up tactical decision-making and improve the coordination of intervention units, as well as their response times.



Signed in November 2023, the innovation partnership between Wearin’ and the DGGN is supported by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ Defense Innovation Agency and the National Gendarmerie’s Transformation Department.

Officially unveiled at the Milipol show in Paris in November 2023, the connected tactical vest from Wearin’ and the DGGN will be showcased on the international stage at the World Police Summit in Dubai, March 5-7, 2024, on Wearin’ stand no. SS2 A32. The vest has also been shortlisted by the show’s jury to compete for the prestigious World Police Summit Awards in the Innovative Police Force category.



Founded in 2019 by the 3rd generation of the Fischer family of Conextivity Group, Wearin’ creates wearable IoT solutions that enhance safety and efficiency by improving situational awareness and enabling better coordination of connected humans such as lone workers, security agents, firefighters and first responders. Its solutions designed in its R&D center in Morges, Switzerland (Vaud) make high-risk work environments safer and smarter with real-time insights from user-generated field data.

Wearin’ is part of the Conextivity Group, a global technology leader in high-performance connectivity solutions that manage power and data flows seamlessly from sensors and devices to the cloud and AI, enabling the emergence of new transverse and scalable ecosystems. With nearly 700 people worldwide, one Group R&D center located in Switzerland and supported by regional hubs, and six manufacturing sites, the group headquartered in Saint-Prex (Vaud, Switzerland) comprises two core businesses: Fischer Connectors and Wearin’.

