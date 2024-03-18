Kids Furniture Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2021-2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The kid’s furniture market encompasses furniture designed specifically for children, catering to their needs and safety across various settings like homes, daycare centers, schools, and hospitals. It includes beds, cribs, chairs, tables, storage units, and more.

Market Size and Growth

Estimates vary slightly depending on the research firm, but the global kid’s furniture market is expected to reach a value of anywhere between USD 183.2 Billion and USD 233.98 Billion by 2031. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% to 8.1% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Market Segmentation

The kid’s furniture market can be segmented based on various factors:

Product: Beds, cribs, tables & chairs, cabinets, dressers, mattresses, etc. (Beds & cribs segment holds the largest share)

Wood, metal, plastic, and others Application: Homes, schools & daycare centers, hospitals, and others

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to factors like rising disposable income, increasing urbanization, and a growing birth rate. North America and Europe are also significant markets with established players.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers: Increasing birth rates, rising disposable income, growing focus on child safety and development, demand for functional and space-saving furniture, and increasing urbanization.

Market Trends

Sustainability: Eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing practices are gaining traction.

Furniture that serves multiple purposes is becoming popular for space optimization. Smart furniture: Furniture integrated with technology for enhanced functionality and safety is emerging.

Future Outlook

The kid’s furniture market is expected to maintain a positive growth trajectory due to the aforementioned drivers and evolving trends. Technological advancements and growing consumer interest in safety and functionality are expected to shape the future of the market.

Key Market Study Points

Rising demand for convertible and multifunctional furniture.

Increasing popularity of online furniture sales.

Growing focus on safety certifications and eco-friendly materials.

Importance of regional market analysis for targeted strategies.

Competitive Landscape

The kid’s furniture market is a competitive landscape with a mix of established players and emerging brands. Some of the key players include IKEA, The Walt Disney Company, Dorel Juvenile, Stokke AS, and Meble Furniture Sp. z o.o.

Recent Developments

Leading manufacturers are focusing on innovative designs that cater to different age groups.

Increased adoption of e-commerce platforms for wider reach and customer convenience.

Growing interest in furniture that promotes physical and mental development in children.

